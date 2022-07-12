Braves World Series trophy tour to make stop in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour this summer.

One of those stops will bring the World Series trophy to the Capital City in August.

The trophy is scheduled to be at The Home Depot on Eastern Blvd. on August 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the trophy.

The Braves organization said promotional item will also be given away and fans will have an opportunity to win a VIP Sweepstakes experience to Truist Park as the Braves take on the New York Mets on October 1.

For more information about the stop in Montgomery and the additional stops, click here.