Less Rain Tuesday, Then More Rain Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was fairly cloudy across central and south Alabama. However, there was little if any rain through midday. Temperatures still warmed up quickly due to the broken cloud-cover. Midday temperatures were in the mid 80s in many locations. Showers or storms appear possible during the afternoon. However, coverage likely remains rather isolated through the evening. Outside of rain, the sky becomes partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

After lingering showers or storms taper off Tuesday evening, the rest of the night looks mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. The daytime rain chance gradually increases for the rest of the week. Showers or storms may remain limited through early Wednesday afternoon, but the rain chance may rise late in the day. A front moving into north Alabama Wednesday could send showers or storms south into our area during the evening.

Although most of the rain ends Wednesday night, showers and storms become scattered to numerous Thursday and Friday. Higher rain chances limit high temperatures to around 90°. Outside of rain, the sky remains partly cloudy on average, mostly cloudy at times. Daytime showers and storms remain scattered Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 90°. Scattered showers and storms with highs in the low 90s next Monday and Tuesday.