Mobis Alabama teams up with Montgomery Habitat for Humanity to rehab house for new homeowner

by Alabama News Network Staff

A local organization is getting some help from a local Hyundai supplier to help renovate a house for a new homeowner.

Mobis Alabama, LLC joined the Montgomery Habitat for Humanity this week to help with several projects at a house on Sussex Drive.

Team members from Mobis Alabama rolled up their sleeves to help with the painting and a lot of drywall work.

“Our mission is to make sure that everyone has the ability to access a decent place to live,” said Executive Director Scott Gregory. “Our mission statement is we build homes communities and hope and that’s what we are trying to do here in Montgomery.”

The Montgomery Habitat for Humanity has been active since 1987 and has assisted over 80 families fulfil the dream of homeownership.