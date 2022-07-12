Montgomery Man Dead, Woman Injured in Shooting Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Just after midnight Tuesday, police responded to the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road after receiving a report of a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found 19-year-old David Werking, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound. Werking was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police also located an additional victim, an adult woman, who was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.