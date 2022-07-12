Montgomery Police Open Homicide Investigation Following Death of a Montgomery Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are now conducting a homicide investigation following the death of a Montgomery man.

Police say 46-year-old Ricardo Quinonez, of Montgomery, was found fatally injured in the 3000 block of Rosa L. Parks Avenue Sunday night just after midnight. Quinonez was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was later transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science and it was determined that Quinonez sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.