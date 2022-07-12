Pike Road Waffle House Projected to Open on July 18th

Pike Road will soon have another restaurant opening its doors.

Whether you want your hash browns smothered, covered or scattered, officials with Waffle House say the new restaurant on Vaughn Road is projected to open July 18, providing all final reviews and approvals are obtained.

Waffle House first announced the restaurant coming to the area in February 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the construction process.

The Pike Road location will make the 12th Waffle House location in the Montgomery area.