Rain & Storms With A Tropical Connection

by Shane Butler

Periods of rain and storms south and eastward this evening. Areas north and west are looking a bit drier. A broad area of low pressure over the northern gulf is transporting moisture into the area. Tropical like showers and storms are likely and some storms will produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. We expect the rain/storm activity to continue into the evening but weakening with the loss of daytime heating. Overnight is looking mostly cloudy with temps falling into the lower to mid 70s for lows. Our rain chances will increase area wide tomorrow. A frontal boundary will work southward through the state. The frontal system will tap into the rich supply of tropical moisture over the area. We could see periods of heavy rainfall in some spots Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the work is looking hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Temps will manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. We see this trend continuing into the upcoming weekend and into early next week as well. Temps should gradually climb into the lower to possibly mid 90s by mid week.