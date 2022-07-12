W.A. Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery to reopen after temporary closure

Interim Director Rick Evans announced on Facebook Tuesday that the planetarium is schedule to open around mid-August.

The W.A. Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery will soon reopen to the public.

The planetarium has been in operation since 1968, with Troy University running it for the past 50 years. Last year, it was decided that the university would return the management and operations back to the city effective May 31.

The planetarium temporarily closed on June 1 to allow the transfer back.

Evans said the planetarium will now be under the direction of the Montgomery Zoo.