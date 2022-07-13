A Few Strong To Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was fairly sunny in some locations, but mostly cloudy in others. However, almost all locations were rain-free through midday. Although, that likely changes today as storms ultimately become scattered to numerous. A few storms may become severe, capable of damaging winds up to 60 mph. Storms linger through the early evening, but become less intense with time. Rain comes to an end overnight, but the sky remains mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms cover central and south Alabama Thursday and Friday too. However, at this time, organized severe weather looks unlikely both days. Elevated rain chances help hold high temperatures near 90° each day. The daytime rain chance looks a little lower this weekend. However, they are not zero. Don’t be surprised to find yourself underneath a brief heavy downpour.

Rain chances increase again early next week. Again, that holds afternoon heat in check with high temperatures in the low 90s. Scattered storms cover central and south Alabama Wednesday afternoon too. In fact, healthy daytime rain chances may continue through the end of next week. That potentially helps hold high temperatures near or even below normal through Friday.