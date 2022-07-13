Daily Rounds Of Showers & Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

Abundant tropical moisture sits over us and just to our north is a frontal boundary. This has become the recipe for periods of rain and storms. We see storms lingering into the evening and early morning hours before weakening and fading away. We get another round of these storms Thursday. Any of the storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Temps will continue to manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Little change is expected over the weekend and into early next week.