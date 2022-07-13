Alabama Gas Prices Trending Down

by Alabama News Network Staff, Jerome Jones

Average gasoline prices in Alabama have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.25/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama.

Prices in Alabama are 36.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.44/g higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 8.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.65 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Alabama was priced at $3.74/g while the most expensive was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.25/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66/g .

The national average is down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.54/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.