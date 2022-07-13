MGM LEAPS Educates Students through Interactive Activities

by Carrington Cole

Last year, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed along with the Montgomery Education Foundation started the 6-week program MGM LEAPS to close the learning gap caused by the pandemic.

MGM LEAPS, or the Learning and Enrichment Acceleration Program for Summer Students, is an immersive and engaging experience for k-5 students where it focuses on the acceleration of learning through meaningful and relevant activities. The no cost, full 5 day program offers outdoor activities to the students such as swimming, paddle boating, and horseback riding.

The main mission for the program is to offer kids a more engaging education that they wouldn’t get from sitting in a classroom all day. Mayor Steven Reed stated that he wants the program to continue growing and helping more students in years to come.

“We continue to grow this program, we continue to invest in it, and we continue to partner with MPS and our parks and recreation department to make sure that students have the opportunity each summer to grow,” stated Mayor Reed. “Whether that’s through summer jobs, whether that’s through education, or whether that’s through other types of experiences and exposure that they otherwise would not get.”

MGM LEAPS have 120 students enrolled each week and over 200 students on a waiting list for this summer alone.