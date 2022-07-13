Troy University launches new masters program, unveils “Studio of the Future”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Officials with Troy University unveiled a new program for students and working professionals in the music and entertainment industries.

The Sorrell College of Business has teamed up with the John M. Long School of Music for the new Master of Business Administration in Music Industry.

The program is one of a select few AACSB accredited programs that blends 18 semester hours in business fields with 18 hours in music industry.

“In addition to foundation and development courses in business, the MBA student has the opportunity to focus in multiple areas of the music industry including audio production, film scoring, music publishing, concert production and composition/arranging among others,” said Robert W. Smith, who directors the Music Industry Program within the John M. Long School of Music.

“The program is rich with content in a unique academic environment that fosters and promotes the connection between musical artist and audience in all artistic and business settings,” he said.

Students will have the option to attend classes in person, live online or recorded online – or a combination of all methods.

TROY’s music industry program also unveiled the “Studio of the Future” Wednesday. A new mix room will allow students to train in a “production facility of the future,” allowing production of songs and compositions by artists networked from various remote locations.

Classes are set to get underway in August.

To find out more about the MBA in Music Industry at Troy University, click here.