Tuskegee police arrest two in shooting incident, weapons and drugs seized

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee police say two individuals have been arrested following a shooting incident while they were responding to a separate call.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Yancey Circle to assist a resident moving out of an apartment.

While the officers were there, police say several unknown individuals began to fire semi-automatic handguns and rifles at each other.

Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were able to arrest 27-year-old Donquez Lewis, of Tuskegee. Lewis has been charged with Criminal Mischief, third degree.

Police also took a juvenile that was involved into custody.

Chief Jordan said officers located an AR-15 with a 30-round magazine, a semi-automatic AR 12-gauge shotgun with a 50 round drum magazine, a Glock 9 mm with a 50 round drum magazine and a Taurus 9mm with a 30 round extended magazine.

Police also seized two pounds of marijuana on the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

Chief Jordan said two additional AR-15 style rifles were recovered from two separate incidents over the weekend.

If you have any information that might help with the ongoing investigation, you are asked to contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200, Secret Witness at 334-727-9865 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.