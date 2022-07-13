Two men arrested in shooting that left one dead, another injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested two men for a July 8 shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Police have charged 24-year-old Jervontae Barnes, of Montgomery, with Capital Murder, Attempted Murder, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling. Additionally, 31-year-old Demetrius Johnson, of Montgomery, has been charged with Capital Murder.

The shooting happened at about 4:05 p.m. in the 600 block of North Pass Road. That’s just off Coliseum Boulevard, north of the Northern Boulevard.

Police say at the scene, they found the 26-year-old Antonio Thomas dead of a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both suspects are in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.