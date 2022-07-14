Alabama Power raising rates beginning in August

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Power says its customer will see an increase on their bills starting in August.

Spokesperson for the power company says the rising cost of fuel has necessitated an adjustment to their rate.

A typical residential customer bill will increase by about $6 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel.

“Using diverse fuel types and sources has helped dampen the adjustment – which is lower than the current rate of inflation,” said in a statement provided by Alabama Power. “We do not make any money from fuel expenses, and remain committed to providing the low-cost, dependable service customers have come to expect.”