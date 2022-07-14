Another Wet and Stormy Day for Much of Central and South Alabama

by Ryan Stinnett

MORE RAIN AND STORMS: We have a stalled boundary in place across Central Alabama and it will continue to be the focal point for rain and storms today. Moisture levels are very high so expect more clouds than sun with numerous showers and storms for much of South and Central portions of Alabama. Temperatures will be mainly in the upper 80s, but if you get more sunshine, low and mid 90s are possible.

The SPC has a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for all of Southeast as a storms could produce damaging wind gusts, and some hail. And, of course, all summer storms pack lots of lightning and tropical downpours, which could cause areas of flash flooding. Like yesterday, some locations could receive no rain, while others get a couple of inches. The forecast doesn’t change much for Friday.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Much lower rain chances for the weekend as expect partly to mostly sunny days, fair nights, and a few showers and storms around during the afternoon and evening hours. Afternoon highs should be in the low 90s and rain chances in the 20-30% range.

NEXT WEEK: Southwest flow looks to develop and that will allow for scattered showers and storms on a daily basis, rain chance look to be in the 40-50% range. Highs should range from the low to mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds each day.

THE TROPICS: our Gulf feature has dissipated and will not be an issue. The rest of the Atlantic Basin is quiet for now.

