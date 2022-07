MPD: Man killed in shooting in Montgomery Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Strathmore Drive just after 9:00 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call that a person had been shot.

Once they arrived, they located an adult male, who has not been identified, with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.