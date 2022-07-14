Numerous Storms Thursday, Scattered Storms Friday

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning’s weather was unpleasant across much of the river region. Torrential rain fell for several hours near I-85 from Montgomery east to near Auburn. Rain totals measured between 3 and 4 inches in some locations there. Fortunately, rain largely tapered off along I-85 in east Alabama by midday. However, numerous storms may cover central and south Alabama during the afternoon.

At midday, new storms producing heavy rain focused along highway 84 in west Alabama. While not severe, these storms were also producing heavy rain and frequent lightning. The storm prediction center removed southeast Alabama from a marginal (level 1/5) risk area for the rest of the day. Storms likely remain sub-severe Thursday afternoon, but could still produce strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

With any luck, storms wind down during the evening and stay away overnight through Friday morning. Although, the sky likely remains mostly cloudy, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Scattered storms develop Friday afternoon through early evening. Rain coverage may remain a bit lower compared to Thursday. Outside of storms, the sky remains partly cloudy on average with highs in the low 90s.

The rain chance looks lower, but not zero this weekend. Only isolated showers or storms form Saturday afternoon. Most locations see quite a bit of sunshine throughout the day. Storms may become a bit more widely scattered again Sunday afternoon. However, some locations still remain dry. Temperatures peak in the low 90s each afternoon.

Showers and storms become scattered to numerous next Monday and Tuesday afternoon. The rain chance may drop a bit Wednesday, then increase again Thursday. Continued healthy rain chance each day next week keep the afternoon heat in check. Temperatures peak in the low 90s each afternoon for most locations. However, some spots may feel mid-90° heat towards the end of next week.