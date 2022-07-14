Rain Chances Decreasing A Bit

by Shane Butler

We continue to sit south of a stationary front in a moisture rich environment. Scattered showers and storms are likely to form through at least Friday afternoon. Any of these storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Where rain activity doesn’t occur, you can expect hot and humid conditions. Temps will manage upper 80s to lower 90s. The frontal boundary will fizzle out over the weekend and we see our rain chances decrease quiet a bit. We don’t see us having the coverage of storms like we have the last couple of days. Fewer storms will along for more sunshine and temps respond. Looks like lower to mid 90s will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Next week is looking similar to the weekend but we gradually start to see more storms firing up in the late afternoon heating. Temps will continue to reach the lower to mid 90s through the week.