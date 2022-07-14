Second suspect charged in July 4 homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a homicide on July 4.

Police have charged 19-year-old Cortez McDade, Jr., of Montgomery, with murder.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Dermarcus Knox, also of Montgomery, was charged with murder on July 8.

The two suspects are accused of shooting 45-year-old Alfredo Pantaleon Rosales, of Montgomery.

Rosales was found in the 3300 block of Harris Street just before 8:30AM that morning.

McDade, Jr. and Knox are both in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.