Troopers investigate a crash that left multiple people injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left multiple people injured.

The crash occurred just before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Wilmington Road.

Officers with the Montgomery Police Department were attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver, 20-year-old Lonnie D. Helms III, of Montgomery, attempted to elude officers when the vehicle he was driving, a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria, struck a 2012 Ford F-250.

Helms, along with two passengers in his vehicle, and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment.

At the request of the Montgomery Police Department, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.