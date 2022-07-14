Victim identified in Thursday shooting in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have released the name of the victim killed in a shooting Thursday morning.

The victim is identified as 23-year-old Quinterrius Dean, of Montgomery.

The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. in the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive.

Police arrived to find Dean with a fatal gunshot wound. Dean was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made in this homicide.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.