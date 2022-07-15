Hot & Humid With Fewer Storms Around

by Shane Butler

Looks like we’re heading back into a typical July weather pattern over the weekend into next week. That’s basically hot and humid with the chance for a few afternoon showers or storms. Temps will manage the lower 90s for highs. Afternoon showers and storms will knock the heat off in spots but not everyone sees them. Storms that do occur will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Overnights will be warm and mainly rain free. Some signs are pointing to temps climbing back into the mid and possibly under 90s for a few days later next week. The dreaded heat index numbers will more than likely creep upwards as well. In the mean time, It’s weather you would expect for this time of the year. Have a safe and fun filled weekend.