Less Rain, More Sunshine, Still Hot This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was nicer than Thursday morning. Although locally dense fog formed in some locations, at least there was no torrential rain falling across central and south Alabama. Most locations saw sunshine mixed with clouds by late Friday morning. Our area was rain-free through noon. However, showers and storms ultimately become scattered during the afternoon and early evening. Rain coverage looks lower than it was Thursday.

While some of us could see heavy rain for a short period of time, others remain rain-free. Outside of rain, the sky remains partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Lows fall into the low to mid 70s overnight, with a clearing sky. Some fog may form early Saturday morning, but probably won’t last long. Both Saturday and Sunday feature a chance for showers and storms. However, they likely remain rather isolated each afternoon. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low 90s.

Rain chances rise again next week. Scattered to numerous storms may rumble around central and south Alabama next Monday and Tuesday afternoon. The rain chance may decrease slightly next Wednesday, then rise again next Thursday. Next Friday also features at least widely scattered showers and storms. For the most part, high temperatures remain near or just below average, in the low 90s for most locations each day.