MPD: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Strathmore Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide Thursday.

Police have charged 23-year-old John Henfield, Jr., of Montgomery, with the murder of 23-year-old Quinterrius Dean.

The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. in the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive.

Police arrived to find Dean with a fatal gunshot wound. Dean was pronounced dead on the scene.

Henfield, Jr. is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.