One-On-One with MPS Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown

by Ja Nai Wright

“I personally want this to be my last job. I plan on being here for a long time.”-Dr. Brown

Dr. Melvin J Brown has officially stepped into his roll as superintendent and he shares his excitement about being in Montgomery and working in the capital city.

“Understanding how important this city is to the historical context of our entire countries history is vital, to be apart of that is is its just overwhelming almost.”

Dr. Brown says he is looking forward to all of the growth MPS will have during his tenure and he is confident when it comes to creating the ideal environment for students in school system. He says he would like for the community, parents and students, to share what they want to see done to improve MPS and not to just reflect on what has happened in the past. Some of the solutions he is hoping to continue bringing to the school district are things like improving infrastructure across the schools and creating environments for students to thrive in whatever it is they want to do in life..

“We look forward to upgrading our buildings and bringing them into a more 21st century learning space environment sort of thing. We have a lot of work to do from an infrastructure standpoint and there will be some challenges in that regard but we also have to exercise patience in knowing that we cant do every single thing overnight.”

“We have to change instructional practices we have to change what our environments look like we have to be able to change how kids feel when it comes to school, if we are doing all of those things we are in a sense MPS rising if you will.”