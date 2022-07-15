Second case of monkeypox reported in Jefferson County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health says another case of monkeypox has been reported in the state.



ADPH and Jefferson County Department of Health received a report from the ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories of a positive specimen of monkeypox in a person who lives in the Jefferson County region.



This is the second case to be identified in Alabama to date.

Earlier today, ADPH said the first case of monkeypox was reported in Mobile County.

