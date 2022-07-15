Tax Free Holiday Weekend Begins in Stores and Online

by Carrington Cole

If you’re trying to do back to school shopping, then you may want to start this weekend.

The Back to School Sales Tax Holiday Weekend is underway and stores, like Academy Sports + Outdoors and Kohl’s, are full of shoppers taking advantage of the deals. This weekend is important for shoppers who want to save, especially with the inflation rate being at 40-year high.

The tax free holiday includes clothes, shoes, and any kind of school supplies. Some of the merchandise will not be found in stores but can be found on their websites where it is tax free as well.

The tax free holiday will be all weekend long with it ending on Sunday.