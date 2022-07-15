Trending Drier Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY AND THE WEEKEND: Lower rain chances today and for the weekend as we expect partly to mostly sunny days, fair nights, and a few showers and storms around during the afternoon and evening hours. Afternoon highs should be in the low 90s all three days with rain chances in the 30-40% range this afternoon. For Saturday and Sunday, rain chances will be closer to 20%.

NEXT WEEK: Looks for a classic summer patter for next week with scattered showers and storms on a daily basis, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance look to be in the 30-40% range. Highs should range from the low to mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds each day. These temperatures are right at average for mid to late July across Alabama.

THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin is quiet for now and no tropical cyclone development is expected well into next week.

Have an incredible Friday!!!

Ryan