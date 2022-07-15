Troopers investigate fatal crash in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday evening.

Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 29 near the 160 mile marker, approximately 5 miles south of Tuskegee.

Troopers say 21-year-old Monae A. Campbell was injured when the car she was a passenger in struck a ditch, a culvert then overturned before hitting a tree. Campbell was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say Campbell was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.