Calm Weekend, Slight Warm Up Coming This Week

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: Temperatures have been in the low 90s across the area with a good mix of clouds and sunshine. Rain and storms have been very isolated today, with the majority of the area seeing mostly sunshine for the afternoon. This evening will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature very similar weather to today, with temperatures in the low 90s across the region and fairly low rain chances. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day, with mostly clear skies through tomorrow night. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s once again.

WEEK AHEAD: For the first half of the week, temperatures will start to rise slightly, with rain chances remaining mainly isolated to scattered in nature. Temperatures will hover in the mid 90s, with heat index values nearing or eclipsing 100°. In the second half of the week, high pressure will reside to our south, which will funnel in more moisture to the air which will increase those rain chances.