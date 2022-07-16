Montgomery Police Car Involved in Crash that Sends A Person to the Hospital

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

One person is in the hospital after a marked Montgomery Police car was involved in a two vehicle crash.

Montgomery police say the collision happened near Chantilly Parkway and the I-85 southbound ramp.

The crash happened at about 10:30A.M Saturday, one person was sent to the hospital for treatment.

MPD did not release the name of the injured, or the circumstances of the crash.

Montgomery Police did not say if the injured person was an MPD officer, or an occupant of the other vehicle.

Police say no other information is available.

