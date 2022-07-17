Alabama’s Prielipp picked by Minnesota in MLB Draft

by Adam Solomon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama pitcher Connor Prielipp was selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft, going 48th overall to the Minnesota Twins.

Prielipp is the third-highest pitcher drafted in Crimson Tide history by pick selection, behind only Taylor Tankersley (27th overall) and Bobby Sprowl (39th overall). He is also the sixth-highest selection by pick number in Crimson Tide history.

Pitcher, Junior

The sixth-highest player and third-highest pitcher taken in Alabama baseball history

Has appeared in seven games – all starts – and owns a 4-1 record across two active seasons at the Capstone

Holds a 0.96 ERA (3 ER/28.0 IP) with 47 strikeouts compared to seven walks while limiting opposing hitters to a .138 average

Did not allow a run in his first 26.2 innings of college baseball spanning the 2020 and 2021 campaigns

Finished his first season at UA with a perfect 0.00 ERA (21.0 IP) and a 3-0 record in four starts

Struck out 35 compared to six walks and held opposing hitters to an SEC-low .077 average in 2020

Earned National Freshman Player of the Year accolades from Collegiate Baseball News following the pandemic-shortened campaign

Also garnered first team All-America and Freshman All-America recognition from CBN

Became Alabama’s 16th first team All-American in program history

Selected as the “Impact Freshman of the Year” by Perfect Game USA and named D1Baseball.com’s “Top Freshman Pitcher” following his rookie stint

Returned for his sophomore season but was limited due to injuries

Alabama in the MLB Draft

With Prielipp’s selection, the Crimson Tide’s all-time draft pick total moved to 161 (151 players) since the event’s inception in 1966

Alabama has had at least one player drafted for 44 consecutive years dating back to 1979

The Tide has had one-or-more players selected in 51 of the 57 MLB Drafts overall

Prielipp becomes the 17th player taken in the MLB Draft during the Brad Bohannon era

UA has seen 56 players selected in the last 12 years

A total of 91 players have been taken out of The University of Alabama in the last 22 drafts dating back to 2000

The 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft began on Sunday, July 17 and will continue through Tuesday, July 19. The three-day event will be featured on MLB.com. Fans can also following along with each pick at the site.