Calm End To Weekend, Rain Returns Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: Today has been a very similar day to yesterday, with temps in the low 90s, some cloud cover, but overall a ton of sunshine. We saw 94° in Montgomery, which is right at average. For the evening, temperatures will be in the 80s for most of the evening but dropping into the 70s before midnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s across the region with mostly clear skies.

MONDAY: Monday will start fairly calm, with temperatures in the mid 70s in the morning with clear skies. Temperatures will warm quickly throughout the morning and early afternoon hours, with highs tomorrow in the mid 90s. Both Hi Res model data and medium range models show rain and storms returning to the area tomorrow evening, as a broken line of showers and storms will be moving into the region. Severe weather is not expected, but some storms could be on the stronger side.

WEEK AHEAD: The main stories this week will be mid 90s for temperatures, and daily rain chances in the afternoon. Rain and storms will be likely for the first half of the week, with a slight lull for Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, rain and storms are back into the forecast, before drying out a little bit by the weekend.