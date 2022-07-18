Higher Rain Chances and Hotter Temperatures this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR MONDAY: Higher rain chances highlight the forecast for our Monday as a front approaches Alabama from the north. After a relatively quiet and dry weekend, we are expecting scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms today, especially this afternoon and evening. It will be a hot and humid day with highs in the mid 90s.

REST OF WEEK: Slightly above average rain chance will persist much of this week, around 40-50% most days, but that doesn’t mean everyone will see rain. Some locations could get way too much, while other remain bone dry, that’s why we say “feast or famine” when it come to summertime rainfall distribution. The heat dome to our west, begins to nudge eastward closer to the area on Wednesday that will bring those afternoon highs well up into the mid and upper 90s, and with a good bit of humidity, heat advisories may be needed as heat index values may approach 105° in many locations, to end the week.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Unfortunately, the heat dome strengthens over the area and high heat values will be expected on both day. Both days will be mostly sunny, with only a low chances of an isolated shower or storm or two. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s both days.

IN THE TROPICS: It continues to be calm across the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea, and the tropical Atlantic Ocean, and no new tropical systems are expected to form over the next five days.

Stay cool this week!!!

Ryan