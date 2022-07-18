Hot & Humid With Periods Of Rain/Storms

by Shane Butler

It’s looking hot and humid along with several rounds of showers and storms coming our way this week. Temps will manage mid 90s at times. You factor in the humidity and heat index values reach 100 to 105. Maybe a little higher 105 to 110 Wednesday and Thursday. We expect scattered showers and storms capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes throughout the week. These storms will knock the heat down at times. A frontal boundary will slide into the state late week. This boundary will help enhance the risk for showers and storms Thursday and Friday. Looks like high pressure strengthens over the upcoming weekend. We’re thinking fewer storms but higher temps. We could be looking at mid to upper 90s once again.