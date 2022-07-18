Hotter But With Decent Rain Chances This Week

by Ben Lang

The weekend was abundantly sunny with not much rain. Despite that, afternoon temperatures peaked near or below average. Most locations had high temperatures in the low or mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. This week, mid-90° afternoon heat looks common most days. However, each day features a chance for rain. That means many locations won’t have to deal with 90°+ temperatures until the sun goes down like we saw over the weekend.

Rain coverage was very low at midday Monday. However, showers and storms ultimately become scattered during the afternoon and evening. Before cooling rain arrives, high temperatures reach the mid 90s in most locations. Storms taper off during the evening, with most locations rain-free overnight through early Tuesday morning. Lows range from the low to mid 70s.

Showers and storms become scattered about again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures could reach the mid 90s before cooling rain arrives. Again, most of the rain winds down Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 70s. Rain coverage remains more isolated Wednesday, so more locations experience mid-90° for much of the afternoon until sunset.

The chance for showers and storms goes right back up Thursday and Friday. Another front gets close enough to Alabama to enhance the rain coverage both days. However, temperatures likely reach the low to mid 90s before cooling showers or storms arrive. Although, that is right on par for mid to late July. Rain chances decrease a bit this weekend, but remain well above zero. Temperatures likely peak in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday.