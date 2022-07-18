Montgomery Police Searching for “Strong Arm” Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help investigating what’s being called a “strong arm” robbery at a business on Eastern Boulevard.

Police have released photos of a suspect involved in a shoplifting that turned into a strong-arm robbery.

Investigators say that on Thursday, June 9, at 5:01 p.m., police were called to a business in the 2300 block of Eastern Boulevard. The name of the business wasn’t revealed.

Police were told a man stole property, while employees tried to tell him to stop. Police say the man pushed one of the employees out the way. The man rode off on a bicycle.

If you can help police find the suspect, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.