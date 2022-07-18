UPDATE: Montgomery Man Taken into Custody in Tuskegee Man’s Shooting Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee police say they have taken a Montgomery man into custody in connection with a fatal shooting.

Police say 36-year-old Casey Leon Murphy was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting, which happened at around 8:38PM on Sunday.

Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Foster Street. That’s where they found the body of 34-year-old Torey Robinson. They say he was living in Tuskegee, but was from Shorter.

Police say the case is still under investigation. If you have any information, call Tuskegee police at (334) 727-0200 ext. 24 or the Secret Witness line at (334) 439-2536.