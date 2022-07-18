Woman’s Body Found in Prattville Storage Unit

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office says the body of who they believe was a missing woman has been found in a storage unit in Prattville.

The sheriff’s office says last week, they got a search warrant for the storage unit. They believe the body is that of 36-year-old Britta Ann Lashley.

As Alabama News Network has reported, deputies had been searching for Lashley since June 15. That’s when the sheriff’s office got a call from Tammy Lashley of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, who was concerned about Britta, her daughter. Tammy Lashley said she had not spoken to her since February of 2021, and she believed “something bad” had happened to her.

Britta Lashley was last known to be in the company of James “Michael” Barrett, according to the sheriff’s office. They say the storage unit belongs to Michael Barrett.

Abuse of a corpse warrants were obtained for Michael Barrett, 52, and an acquaintance, Edward Norman, 60, according to the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy has been performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. The findings from the autopsy are still pending. But the sheriff’s office says based on Britta Lashley’s physical description, her known tattoos and other investigative findings, it confident the remains are those of Britta Ann Lashley.