Hot, Very Humid Day; Scattered Storms at Times

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR TUESDAY: Another day with decent rain chances as we are expecting scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms today. We have some early morning rain and storms and these will continue. Also, as daytime heating increase, temperatures should climb into the 90s, and that will lead to a greater coverage of rain and storms. Stronger storms this afternoon could produce strong winds, and all summer storms produce lots of lightning. Also, don’t forget that tropical downpours in summer storms can produce areas of isolated flash flooding.

REST OF WEEK: Our Wednesday looks to be a mainly sunny and very hot day with only isolated storms as the heat dome to our west, begins to nudge eastward closer to the area. We could some heat advisories as heat index values may approach 105° in many locations tomorrow. On Thursday, a surface boundary approaches from the north, and Thursday should become more active as numerous showers and storms are in the forecast and the SPC has already highlighted much of Alabama in a threat for severe storms Thursday.

The front continues to slowly sink south Friday, and more rain and strong storms are possible Friday across the areas. Highs these days should be in the mid 90s. Again, Big HEAT, Big STORMS.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Unfortunately, the heat dome strengthens over the area and high heat values will be expected on both day. Both days will be mostly sunny, with only a low chances of an isolated shower or storm, rain chances will be in the 20-30% range. Highs will be in the mid to perhaps upper 90s in both days.

NEXT WEEK: The upper high will be parked over the Deep South, meaning hot, humid days with highs mostly in the mid 90s. Showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but they should be widely separated.

THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin is quiet for now with no signs of development through this week. The season is certainly going to become more active the deeper into the season we get. The next few names up are Danielle, Earl, and Fiona.

Have an incredible day!!!

Ryan