Mid 90s, Down Then Up Rain Chances Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Central Alabama was mainly dry through midday Tuesday. Although, isolated downpours were located in far southern Covington, and parts of Montgomery and Bullock counties. Tuesday looks like a day to welcome any showers or storms we can get. Outside of rain, temperatures likely warm to and remain in the mid-90s during the afternoon. A chance for a locally heavy downpour continues into the evening, though almost all of the rain winds down after midnight.

Showers and storms remain isolated Wednesday, with the best chance for rain perhaps in far southeast Alabama. With less cooling downpours, temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. Factor in high humidity, and feels-like temperatures reach or exceed 105° in some locations during the afternoon. A heat advisory begins 11AM and continues through 9PM for Marengo and Perry counties. The advisory may be expanded between now and then.

The rain chance increase Thursday and Friday. We could use the cooling rain, but we can do without a severe risk Thursday. The storm prediction center already places central Alabama in a slight (level 2/5) severe risk area. Locations north and south lie within a marginal (1/5) risk area. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size are the main hazards.

Rain coverage remains elevated Friday. Given the high heat and humidity, a strong or severe storm could occur. Outside of storms, the sky likely remains partly cloudy on average, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Showers and storms become merely isolated again this weekend. Less cooling rain means more widespread mid-90° temperatures during the afternoon. Afternoon/evening rain remains isolated early next week, with highs in the mid 90s for many.