Montgomery County Commission Discusses Public Safety Budget Changes

by Ja Nai Wright

Sheriff Cunningham presented his budget for the 2023 year to the commission to discuss funding changes for the next year. One of the changes was additional funding for more equipment for officers in the field. school safety being a top priority in the wake of new information being released about the response officers had in the Uvalde school shooting in Texas.

Some of the equipment would be things like stronger shields and vests that can better protect officers who come under fire from weapons like rifles and other automatic weapons. Sheriff Cunningham wants to reassure residents in Montgomery that the department is doing everything they can do to make sure students are safe at all times.