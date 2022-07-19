Rising Temps Again!

by Shane Butler

The heat and humidity reminding us summer time in the deep south can be rough at times. We’re expecting mid to upper 90s for highs over the next several days. You factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 100 to 105 degrees. Some relief will come from afternoon showers and storms. We don’t see many of them tomorrow but Thursday and Friday are looking more active with rain/storms. A frontal boundary will push southward into the state. This boundary should increase the risk of storms. Some could be strong and possibly severe. The main threat will be damaging winds. Just in time for the weekend, high pressure returns and we’re in for lots of sunshine and hot temps. We’re thinking mid to upper 90s and this type heat will linger into most of next week.