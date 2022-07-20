Heat Advisory Today; Strong Storms Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

HOT WEDNESDAY: Rain chances are lower today, but still there will be some showers and storms on the radar, especially across eastern portions of the state. Today will be hot with many locations approaching the mid to upper 90s, and a Heat Advisory has been issued for West Alabama as heat index values approach 105°.

STORMY THURSDAY: A weak surface front will approach from the north Thursday, setting the stage for a very active day of rain and storms with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. The SPC has defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for most of Central Alabama, and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for most of the rest of the state.

The main concern with this risk tomorrow is from wet microbursts, local areas of strong winds with potential for some tree and power line damage. Highs will be mostly in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The boundary should push into South Alabama Friday, keeping rain and storms in the forecast down that way and along the Gulf Coast. Unfortunately, the upper ridge to the west, will build east into the Deep South, meaning higher heat levels and fewer showers and storms. Highs will be mostly in the mid 90s over the weekend.with potential for upper 90s in spots.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge remains parked over the Deep South, meaning hot, humid days with highs mostly in the mid to upper 90s. Showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but they should be widely separated.

THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin is quiet for now with no signs of development through this weekend. The season is certainly going to become more active the deeper into the season we get. The next few names up are Danielle, Earl, and Fiona.

Have an unforgettable Wednesday!!!

Ryan