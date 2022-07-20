Heat Advisory Wednesday, Severe Storm Risk Thursday

by Ben Lang

Central and south Alabama were plenty hot Monday and Tuesday afternoon. But Wednesday looks even hotter, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. However, due to high humidity, the “feels like” or heat index values peak near 105°. There won’t be many cooling showers or storms during the afternoon and early evening. Most locations bake underneath an abundance of sunshine until sunset. A heat advisory continues until 7PM Thursday for central Alabama.

Wednesday night looks partly cloudy and very warm, with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures soar into the mid to perhaps upper 90s early Thursday afternoon. However, showers and storms become scattered during the afternoon, and ultimately numerous by the evening. Some storms may become severe, capable of damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size.

The Storm Prediction center maintains a slight (level 2/5) severe risk across central Alabama Thursday. It extends just south of highway 80 and Interstate 85. The rest of our area lies within a marginal (1/5) risk area. Bottom line, any location in our area could see a severe storm. Compared to routine summer storms, the severe risk looks more organized Thursday. Be weather aware.

Storms wind down Thursday night, but likely become widely scattered again Friday afternoon. Friday looks less hot, with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances look lower this weekend, with only isolated showers or storms Saturday and Sunday. Both days look plenty hot, with highs in the mid 90s. The rain chance looks higher next Monday, then trends lower Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures likely peak in the mid 90s in many locations each afternoon.