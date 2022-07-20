Local Youth Set to Compete in Junior Olympics

by Carrington Cole

A group of Montgomery kids are heading to the Junior Olympics and, for some them, this isn’t their first time competing.

Coach Kyle has spent the last year training a group of young track and field athletes to be able to compete in the Junior Olympics. Many of these athletes are barely in Elementary School, with the youngest competitor being only 7 years old.

For some of these students, the Junior Olympics will be the starting point for their track and field career down the line.

The Junior Olympic Games will be taking place in Greensboro, North Carolina this year. The games will begin July 26 and end on August 6.

You can watch the Junior Olympics live by going on the AAU website.