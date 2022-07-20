‘That’s My Dog, Jr’ Gives Out Free Hot Dogs for National Hot Dog Day

by Carrington Cole

In honor of National Hot Dog Day, Montgomery based restaurant ‘That’s My Dog, Jr” was giving away free hot dogs.

The organization is a teen run restaurant where all proceeds is a donation toward the ‘That’s My Child’ non-profit. . This includes their teens to work classes, art program, and dance program. These programs are to encourage teens to get off the streets and be involved in what ‘That’s My Child’ has to offer them.

‘That’s My Dog, Jr’ teen worker, Zaniya Thomas, had this to say about the organization.

“They help us use our free time to do positive things, that’s why we want a lot of kids to come up here and do it and be with us,” stated Thomas. “So, we won’t be by ourselves, but it’s also helping a lot of kids get off the street to do positive things.”

All of the hot dogs were made by the teens in ‘That’s My Dog, Jr’ restaurant.