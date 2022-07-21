An Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory, and Severe Storm for our Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

HEAT ADVISORY CONTINUES: Much higher rain chances today, but until those storms get going, it is a hot and very humid day with highs today in the mid-90s; add in those dew points in the low to mid 70s, and heat index values are going to be over 105° for much of Central Alabama. The Heat Advisory remains in effect for today. In fact, portions of West Alabama, are now included in an Excessive Heat Warning as heat index values could top 110° this afternoon. This covers Marengo, Greene, Hale, Sumter, and Tuscaloosa counties.

STRONG STORMS EXPECTED: A weak surface front will approach from the north causing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The SPC maintains a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for most of Central Alabama, and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for most of the rest of the state.

The main concern with this risk will come from wet microbursts, local areas of strong winds with potential for some tree and power line damage. Also, expect lots of lightning and tropical downpours which could lead to areas of isolated flash flooding with any storms today and tonight.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The boundary should push into South Alabama Friday, keeping rain and storms in the forecast for the southern half of the state and down along the Gulf Coast. Unfortunately, the upper ridge to the west, will build east into the Deep South, meaning higher heat levels and fewer showers and storms by the time we get to Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be mostly in the mid 90s over the weekend with potential for upper 90s in spots.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge remains parked over the Deep South, meaning hot, humid days with highs mostly in the mid to upper 90s. Showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but they should be widely separated.

THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin is quiet for now with no signs of development through this weekend. The season is certainly going to become more active the deeper into the season we get. The next few names up are Danielle, Earl, and Fiona.

Stay cool and weather aware today!!!

Ryan